Amid war, Ukraine commemorates victims of another tragedy: Holodomor (PHOTOS)
On Nov. 26, amid Russia's war, Ukraine commemorated the victims of another tragedy: Holodomor, a man-made famine that killed millions of Ukrainians in 1932-1933.
Holodomor was imposed on Ukrainians, primarily Ukrainian villagers, by the Moscow-based Soviet authorities led by dictator Joseph Stalin. Ukraine has been fighting to get Holodomor recognized globally as an act of genocide against Ukrainians.
"Ukraine has gone through one genocide," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his address on Nov. 26. "And today we are doing everything possible and impossible to stop Russia's yet another genocidal policy – although a new one, it is so similar to the one that killed millions of people in the 20th century."