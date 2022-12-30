Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, December 30, 2022

Air Force spokesman dismisses Russia's claim of never running out of missiles

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 30, 2022 4:00 pm
Share

Contrary to what Russia says, international sanctions will hinder it from producing an endless supply of cruise missiles, said Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force.

Earlier, Russia's defense ministry claimed that it will never run out of Kalibr missiles, responding to Western assessments of its remaining stockpile. Ihnat said that Russian missiles are hurled at Ukraine the moment they come off the production line.

The Institute for the Study of War believes that stockpiles of precision missiles are significantly depleted but Russia will continue threatening Ukrainian infrastructure in the near term. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK