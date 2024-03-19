Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Armenia, NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, Nikol Pashinyan, Russia
Edit post

NATO chief visits Armenia amid growing tensions with Russia

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 19, 2024 3:17 PM 3 min read
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrive for a joint press conference in Yerevan on March 19, 2024. (Karen Minasyan/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Armenia for the first time during his 10 years in office and discussed the situation in the South Caucasus with the country's leadership, NATO's press service announced on March 19.

Traditionally aligned with Russia in its regional conflict against Azerbaijan, Armenia has experienced heightened tensions with Russia after Russian "peacekeepers" did nothing to prevent Azerbaijan's September 2023 offensive into Nagorno-Karabakh.

On the last day of his tour of the South Caucasus, Stoltenberg traveled to Yerevan to meet Armenia's President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, according to a press release published on NATO's website.

As part of the tri-nation tour, Stoltenberg previously visited Georgia and Azerbaijan. "We support your sovereignty and territorial integrity – and we support your efforts to strengthen your democracy, and achieve full Euro-Atlantic integration," he told Georgian leaders on March 17.

Stoltenberg praised Armenia for being a long-standing partner of NATO and welcomed the country's contributions to the alliance's missions and operations, including increased troops in the NATO-led international peacekeeping mission in Kosovo.

Stoltenberg and Pashinyan discussed "the importance of stability in the South Caucasus," with the NATO chief urging Armenia and Azerbaijan to reach an agreement "to pave the way for the normalization of relations and a durable peace."

"This matters for Euro-Atlantic security as we face a more dangerous world," he said at a joint press conference with Pashinyan.

"NATO supports Armenian sovereignty and territorial integrity and your peaceful aspirations."

Pashinyan said on March 12 that Armenia would leave the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) if the military alliance fails to address Armenia's collective security concerns. Armenia had previously "frozen" its participation in the CSTO.

Armenia asks Russian ‘peacekeepers’ stationed at Yerevan’s airport to leave
A Russian “peacekeeping” force has been stationed at Zvartnots Airport since Armenia’s independence from the Soviet Union and outbreak of war with neighboring Azerbaijan.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller

At the press conference, Stoltenberg also mentioned Russia's war against Ukraine, welcomed Armenia's solidarity with Kyiv, and urged other partners to increase their support for Ukraine.

"If (Russian President Vladimir) Putin succeeds in Ukraine, there is a real risk that his aggression will not stop there. And other authoritarian actors will be emboldened."

Stoltenberg and Pashinyan also discussed the progress in Armenia's domestic reforms, including anti-corruption efforts and commitments to strengthen the country's democratic institutions and uphold the rule of law.

Since coming to power in a 2018 revolution, Pashinyan's government has steadily deepened the country's ties with the West while drawing condemnation from Russia.

In recent months, Armenia has further sought to distance itself from Russia - repeatedly accusing Moscow of being an unreliable partner.

Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan revealed earlier in March that the country is considering applying for membership in the European Union, aiming to strengthen ties with the West.

In January 2024, Armenia joined the International Criminal Court, becoming one of 124 countries obliged to arrest Putin if he steps foot in national territory. The Kremlin decried the move as an "unfriendly step" and "the wrong decision."

Russia’s ‘peacekeeper’ act crumbles as Azerbaijan overwhelms Nagorno-Karabakh
On Sept. 19, just under three years after the end of the last major war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Baku moved decisively to finish what it started in 2020. Shortly after the announcement of the launching of “anti-terrorist” measures by the Azerba…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:00 PM

Reuters: Putin to visit China in May.

This might be Putin's first trip abroad after he secured his fifth term in office in the recent presidential election, broadly regarded as rigged and unfair.
10:43 AM

Media: Kuleba expected to visit India later in March.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is expected to visit India later this month, marking the first trip by a Ukrainian high-level official to the country since the outbreak of the full-scale war, The Hindu reported on March 19, citing an undisclosed diplomatic source.
8:55 AM

Military reports strengthening fortifications in Sumy Oblast.

Ukrainian forces are strengthening the fortifications of the first, second, and third lines of defense in Sumy Oblast bordering Russia amid intensified attacks, Vadym Mysnyk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military's Northern Operational Command, told Ukrinform on March 18.
8:34 AM

Serbian court opens retrial of fugitive ex-SBU official.

Andrii Naumov pleaded not guilty to the charges raised against him, but his lawyers confirmed that at the time of his detention, the ex-SBU official was carrying cash in a larger amount than permitted while crossing the border.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.