NATO chief: Allies have sent Ukraine 150 billion euros in aid since start of all-out war

NATO member states have supplied Ukraine with 150 billion euros in aid since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against the country, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on March 8.

This sum includes 65 billion euros provided to Kyiv in military aid, according to Stoltenberg.

Ahead of his March 8 meeting with European Union Defense Ministers, Stoltenberg emphasized the need for the alliance to increase ammunition production.

He added that the allies planned to agree on new ammunition stockpile standards during the meeting to be able to replenish their own stockpiles as well as support Ukraine.

"NATO Allies have signed contracts… with the defense industry to ramp up production given the long-term demand signals, and several NATO Allies have also gone into joint projects or procurement of different types of ammunition but also warehousing for ammunition," reads Stoltenberg's statement transcript.

NATO head also suggested that Ukraine's eastern city of Bakhmut could potentially fall "in the coming days," stressing that the loss of the city would not be a critical juncture in the war.