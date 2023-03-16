Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023
National

What will the war bring in 2023? Illia Ponomarenko interviews Michael Kofman and Rob Lee

by Illia Ponomarenko and Olena Makarenko and Liza PirozhkovaMarch 9, 2023 5:06 pm
The Kyiv Independent's Illia Ponomarenko sits down with military analysts Michael Kofman, director of the Russia Studies Program at CNA, and Rob Lee, senior fellow in the Foreign Policy Research Institute's Eurasia Program, to discuss the current situation on the battlefields, Ukraine's planned counteroffensive and Russia's attempts to stop it, and the likely developments in Russia's war against Ukraine in 2023. 

The discussion took place in Kyiv on March 5 and was co-organized with the Borderlands Foundation. 


Find out more about Borderlands Foundation here: borderlands.com.ua

Authors: Illia Ponomarenko and Olena Makarenko and Liza Pirozhkova
Tags: Russia's war, video, War analysis
