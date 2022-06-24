Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022
National

Europe remains closed to unvaccinated Ukrainians

November 18, 2021 11:16 pmby Daryna Antoniuk
Share:
(Oleg Petrasiuk)

Due to its low vaccination rate and large number of Covid-19 cases, Ukraine remains on the Council of Europe’s red travel list, which gets updated every two weeks.

That means non-essential travelers from Ukraine are restricted from entering the European Union. Individual EU countries may lift restrictions for vaccinated Ukrainians. Ukraine has fully vaccinated only 23% of the population. It has the lowest vaccination rate in Europe.

Daryna Antoniuk
Author: Daryna Antoniuk

Daryna Antoniuk studies journalism and communications at Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Antoniuk worked as a news editor, social media manager, and freelance journalist before she joined the Kyiv Post staff in February 2020. She is passionate about information technologies and artificial intelligence.

Tags: Covid-19

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok