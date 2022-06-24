Europe remains closed to unvaccinated Ukrainians
November 18, 2021 11:16 pm
Due to its low vaccination rate and large number of Covid-19 cases, Ukraine remains on the Council of Europe’s red travel list, which gets updated every two weeks.
That means non-essential travelers from Ukraine are restricted from entering the European Union. Individual EU countries may lift restrictions for vaccinated Ukrainians. Ukraine has fully vaccinated only 23% of the population. It has the lowest vaccination rate in Europe.