As Russia attempts to destroy Ukrainian identity, Ukraine cherishes its blue and yellow banner (PHOTOS)
Each year, on Aug. 23, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the National Flag.
According to the official version of the events, a group of Soviet Ukraine lawmakers, from the pro-independence Democratic Bloc, brought the historic blue and yellow flag into parliament on Aug. 23, 1991.
The group demanded the Communist Party-led parliament grant Ukraine independence from the Soviet Union and reinstate the historic blue and yellow banner as the country's official flag.
A day later, Ukraine's independence was proclaimed.
Throughout history, Ukrainian political entities had different names and forms, but blue and yellow have always been closely linked to the country and its people. From the Principality of Galicia–Volhynia in the 13th century, and the Cossack Hetmanate in the 17th, to the Ukrainian People's Republic in the early 20th century, Ukrainian military leaders and soldiers fought under the blue and yellow banners. For Ukraine's enemies, subjugating the country and erasing its culture has always begun with banning the blue and yellow flag.
On Aug. 23, as Ukraine celebrates its flag, Ukrainian soldiers are fighting off the Russian invasion in the eastern and southern parts of the country. They are doing so to preserve the country's independence, and they are doing so under the blue and yellow flag.