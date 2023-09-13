Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Moldova expels head of Sputnik’s Moldova branch

by Martin Fornusek September 13, 2023 3:59 PM 2 min read
Pro-Ukrainian protests at the Russian embassy in Chisinau, Moldova, April 9, 2022. (Photo credit: Pablo Miranzo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Moldovan authorities expelled Vitaly Denisov, the head of the Russian-controlled propaganda site Sputnik Moldova, for a period of 10 years, the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported on Sept. 13, citing the country's Migration and Asylum Office.

According to the official statement, Denisov was removed from the country under escort for his activities that were "threatening the informational security" of Moldova.

The Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported on Denisov's expulsion earlier on Sept. 13.

"They wouldn't let me pack my things or take my pets. They handed me a copy of the decision telling me that I have to leave the country as a person who represents a threat to the national security of the Republic of Moldova," the head of the local Sputnik branch told RIA Novosti.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Moldova's charge d'affaires Sergiu Goncerenco to protest the expulsion, claiming it was "an attack against media."

Daniel Vodă, the spokesperson of the Moldovan government, commented that "the institution of which the respective citizen was a part was constantly dealing with informational attacks, lies, propaganda, and disinformation."

The Moldovan authorities blocked Sputnik Moldova shortly after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, citing the risks of "disinformation affecting national security."

Tensions between the countries have been growing recently as Chişinău accuses the Kremlin of clandestine hostile acts against Moldova.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu warned that Russia is devoting significant resources to disinformation and propaganda campaigns to sow distrust between Moldova's citizens and their government.

In July, the Moldovan authorities expelled 45 Russian diplomats and embassy staff after a media investigation identified spy devices on the Russian embassy building in  Chişinău.

The relationship has been further strained by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on some occasions posing the risk of spillover of the conflict. Russia continues to occupy the Moldovan territory of Transnistria.

Investigation: Leaked document exposes Kremlin’s 10-year plan to undermine Moldova
Editor’s note: This story is a collaboration between the Kyiv Independent and media partners, including Delfi Meedia (Estonia), Expressen (Sweden), Dossier Center (U.K.), Rise Moldova, Frontstory, VSquare (Poland), Süddeutsche Zeitung, Westdeutscher Rundfunk, Rundfunk WDR, Norddeutscher Rundfunk (Ge…
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Myroniuk

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.