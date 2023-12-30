Skip to content
Ministry: Power supply fully restored in Kyiv Oblast following massive Russian attack

by Alexander Khrebet December 30, 2023 3:09 PM 1 min read
Kyiv is filled with smoke after Russia attacked the capital with missiles and drones on Dec. 29, 2023. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
Electricity supply has been fully restored in Kyiv Oblast after the Dec. 29 Russian mass missile and drone attack across Ukraine, the Energy Ministry reported on Dec. 30.

Works on restoring power and gas supplies in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv oblasts are underway, according to the report.

Russia unleashed its largest air attack on Ukraine on Dec. 29, targeting multiple Ukrainian regions with 158 missiles and loitering munitions. Numerous civilian and infrastructure sites were targeted.

The attack killed at least 39 Ukrainians and injured over 160. The rescue operations are still ongoing, with the death toll likely to rise.

There are no power outages or shortages in the power system across Ukraine, the ministry said.  

Russian Dec. 29 attacks have damaged energy sites in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson oblasts, according to a separate report by the Energy Ministry.  

The power system is stable, with reserves from two thermal power plant units and hydroelectric capacity. Two thermal power plant blocks were swiftly shut down for emergency repairs, and one is already back in operation, the ministry reported.

‘Hit the Kremlin’: Kyivans don’t hold back after Russia’s mass attack kills 9, wounds 30 in the capital
Thick columns of smoke were rising in Kyiv after several sites were hit by Russia early on Dec. 29. In Kyiv, Russia hit three locations, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. Local authorities reported nine people killed and 30 injured. Russia unleashed a barrage of 158 attack drones and m…
Author: Alexander Khrebet
5:45 AM

Russia claims 32 Ukrainian drones downed overnight.

Russia claimed it had downed 32 Ukrainian drones over Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, and Moscow regions overnight on Dec. 30, Russian Defense Ministry reported. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the information.
2:50 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 29, firing 20 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
