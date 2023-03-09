Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Mayor: Power supply in Kyiv fully restored

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 9, 2023 6:42 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Electricity supply has been fully restored in Kyiv after Russia's mass missile attack on March 9, said Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Work on restoring heat supply in the Ukrainian capital is still ongoing, he added, as 30% of homes are left without heating.

Local authorities are planning to finish the repair works within the next 24 hours, according to Klitschko's Telegram post published at 5:16 pm.

Russia launched a mass missile and drone attack across Ukraine in the early morning hours of March 9, killing at least six people and injuring at least seven, including three in Kyiv.

Numerous energy infrastructure sites were targeted, resulting in nationwide blackouts.

According to Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the March 9 attack included 81 missiles of varying types and 8 Iranian Shahed drones.

Since October, Russia has carried out repeated attacks against Ukraine that seriously damaged 40% of the country's critical energy infrastructure.

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.