Legal violations identified in probe into NABU leak scandal, top anti-corruption official says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 9, 2024 4:00 PM 3 min read
Semen Kryvonos, director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, reports at a press conference on the results of the bureau's work for the first half of 2023 on August 16, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Legal and ethical violations have been identified during an internal probe into alleged pressure on a whistleblower at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), Semen Kryvonos, head of the bureau, said at a news briefing on Aug. 9.

"Certain violations of the ethics code and the law on public service have been identified by the internal audit unit," he said. "...I expect (the NABU's disciplinary commission) to consider the materials and make a relevant decision (on punishing those involved) within two or three weeks."

The commission may recommend a dismissal, reprimand or warning of those behind the alleged pressure on the whistleblower.

The whistleblower, whose name is unknown, revealed information on the NABU allegedly leaking case materials to suspects in a high-profile corruption investigation, and warning them about upcoming searches.

A criminal case into the leaks was launched in May. Two internal probes, into the alleged pressure on the whistleblower and illegal instructions allegedly given by top NABU officials to detectives, were initiated in the same month.

Top anti-corruption official promises results of probe into whistleblower scandal this week
An internal probe into alleged pressure on a whistleblower at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine will be completed this week, Semen Kryvonos, chief of the anti-graft agency also known by its acronym NABU, told a parliamentary committee probing the affair. “The deadline (for the probe in…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov

The leak scandal and its aftermath have prompted accusations that the NABU’s independence was compromised, allegedly with involvement of several people linked to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.

Kryvonos' deputy Gizo Uglava, who has been the NABU's second-in-command for nine years, is being investigated in the leak case and has been suspended at his own request.

Kryvonos has also been lambasted by parliament's anti-corruption committee and anti-corruption activists due to what they see as his failure to react to the leak scandal quickly and adequately and to fire Uglava.

The NABU's chief confirmed on Aug. 9 that the internal probe was linked to Uglava's alleged actions, and said that Uglava had provided his objections to the internal audit unit's conclusions.

He also promised to publish the results of the internal probe.

The alleged leaks that sparked the current NABU scandal were discovered after investigators seized a phone belonging to businessman Yury Holyk, who was under investigation in a high-profile corruption case.

The phone contained copies of messages obtained by Holyk from an intermediary who allegedly talked with NABU employees from 2021 through 2023. Some of the messages have since been published by investigative journalists.

Both Holyk and his intermediary, Georgy Birkadze, are linked to the President’s Office.

The NABU is investigating a high-profile embezzlement scheme within the “Big Construction” project where Holyk was allegedly involved.

Apart from Holyk, Zelensky's former Deputy Chief of Staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko has been investigated in the “Big Construction” case and is mentioned as Birkadze’s “boss” in leaked correspondence.

The President’s Office did not respond to requests for comment.

Ukraine’s anti-corruption bureau under fire over its handling of leak scandal
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has come under fire as more details emerged over the past weeks about leaks from the bureau and its handling of the scandal. For nearly a month, the country’s key anti-corruption agency has been in turbulence. In late May, it was revealed
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more
