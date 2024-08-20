Kyiv Independent to launch travel show 'Dare to Ukraine'

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Independent will launch a travel show called “Dare to Ukraine.” In each of the six episodes, host Masha Lavrova will travel to six regions across the country to explore the local culture, architecture, food, popular activities, people, and everyday life.

The first episode of “Dare to Ukraine” will be released on the Kyiv Independent YouTube channel on Aug. 31.

“A year ago, I followed my heart and made a bold decision to move back to Ukraine after spending eight years abroad, searching for a place that felt like home. Little did I know, the home I was searching for was the one I had left behind. During the first month back, an idea struck me: what if I created a travel show about rediscovering my own country?

Fast forward to today, and it’s been exactly a year since I returned. The coolest part? We’ve actually made that travel show — a journey across Ukraine, during wartime, no less,” says Masha Lavrova, TikTok producer at the Kyiv Independent and the show host.

Ukraine is Europe’s largest country with a centuries-long history, rich culture, and vibrant modern life, but up until Russia’s full-scale invasion, few foreigners could point to it on the map. After 2022, the international community has come to learn about Ukraine but many still primarily see it through the lens of the war. Producing “Dare to Ukraine” is an attempt to change that.

Travel show "Dare to Ukraine" host Masha Lavrova poses for a photo during the filming of one of the episodes in the Carpathian Mountains, western Ukraine, in July 2024. The crew of the travel show "Dare to Ukraine" during the filming of one of the episodes in the Carpathian Mountains, western Ukraine, in July 2024. People dance in traditional Ukrainian clothing during the filming of one of the episodes of the travel show "Dare to Ukraine" in the Carpathian Mountains, western Ukraine, in July 2024. The crew of the travel show "Dare to Ukraine" during the filming of one of the episodes in the Carpathian Mountains, western Ukraine, in July 2024.

“This is one of my favorite projects we've ever undertaken at the Kyiv Independent. It’s not just because producing a travel show during wartime is daring and bold, but also because it felt like another defiant act against Russia's plans. Despite Russia's efforts to isolate Ukraine from the world and spread lies about Ukrainians, we have the opportunity to show the country and its people authentically," says Toma Istomina, deputy chief editor at the Kyiv Independent.

"Our show goes beyond the war, offering a genuine glimpse into Ukraine’s history, culture, nature, businesses, and people. We are really grateful to our community for their support which makes projects like this possible and helps fulfill our mission to connect the world with Ukraine."

“Dare to Ukraine” is an exploration of the rich history and vibrant modern life in Ukraine. The show will introduce the viewers to various Ukrainian cities and will include useful recommendations for potential visitors. It also will show the impact of Russia’s war on different Ukrainian cities and communities and highlight that they remain under the ongoing threat of being erased by Russian aggression.

“I believe that, in many ways, the war has made us look at our country with fresh eyes, realizing what’s at stake and why it’s worth fighting for. Whether it’s the decision to stay abroad for safety or to come back and contribute to the war effort, this conflict has forced us all to reevaluate what Ukraine means to us. And for me, it’s become a mission to help the world discover the beauty, strength, and resilience of my homeland,” summarizes Lavrova.

Subscribe to the Kyiv Independent YouTube channel to watch the first episode of “Dare to Ukraine” on Aug. 31.

"Dare to Ukraine" is open for commercial partnership/sponsorship! Sponsorship of the entire show (limited series of six episodes) as well as sponsorship of individual episodes is an option. The sponsorship package includes the brand’s integration with the episode’s content, targeted advertising of sponsor’s brand in specialized banners on the Kyiv Independent’s website, and social media promotion, with the opportunity to reach an audience of over 6 million in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, and Australia. Contact us today at [email protected] to talk to the sales team and learn more about becoming a partner.