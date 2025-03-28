Kyiv Independent launches consultancy program, funding for independent regional media hit by US aid freeze

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Independent, in partnership with UNESCO and with the support of Japan, is launching a hands-on consultancy program for three regional independent media organizations in Ukraine that were severely affected by the U.S. aid freeze.

This U.S. aid freeze affected organizations in Ukraine, including those providing humanitarian services, as well as independent media outlets covering Russia's war against Ukraine, leaving them without crucial funding.

Smaller, local media outlets — often the only reliable news source in their communities — have been hit the hardest, as they primarily depended on foreign donors and grant funding. With the advertising market collapsing, these outlets are struggling to survive.

In January, the Kyiv Independent launched a fundraiser to support three regional independent media outlets hit by the U.S. aid freeze. The Kyiv Independent has raised over $66,200 for Tsukr, based in Sumy, Gwara Media, from Kharkiv, and MykVisti, from Mykolaiv.

The Kyiv Independent is ready to do more.

The new initiative is designed to develop a strategy and action plan to help regional independent media outlets diversify their revenue streams. This will help them navigate through financial challenges and enhance their long-term sustainability, with a focus on fostering partnerships and strengthening business models independent of donor funding.

After four days of hands-on work with media managers from the Kyiv Independent, each regional media will receive a small grant of up to $5,000 to implement the developed projects.

To be eligible for participation, media organizations have to meet the following criteria:

Be a Ukrainian regional media outlet

Experience a budget cut of over 50% following the U.S. aid freeze

Have ideas on how to diversify revenue streams and be ready to launch new revenue channels

The call for applications is open until April 3, 11:59 PM.

The project is designed and implemented by the NGO "KI Media", in partnership with UNESCO and with the support of Japan. The program is part of UNESCO's broader efforts to support the Safety of Journalists and Freedom of Expression in Ukraine.