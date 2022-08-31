Kuleba proposes launching special program for Russian soldiers who surrender.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in his comments to Reuters, suggested launching the program Russian service members who didn't want to fight in Ukraine anymore. "I'm confident this offer is worth making because even if one Russian soldier lays down arms and decides to leave, it means saved Ukrainian lives and closer peace," he said. President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier urged Russian soldiers to flee for their lives after Ukrainian forces launched a counteroffensive around the southern city of Kherson. According to the Armed Forces, Russia has lost 47,900 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.