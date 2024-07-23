Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine, China, Peace Negotiations, Russia, War
Edit post

Kuleba lands in China, urges 'direct' peace talk discussions with Beijing

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 23, 2024 10:47 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Washington, DC, on July 9, 2024. (Mandel Ngan / AFP) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba landed in China on July 23 and said it was "very important" the two countries have "direct" talks about how to end Russia's full-scale invasion.

"It is very important that Kyiv and Beijing engage in direct dialogue and an exchange of positions," he said in a post on Instagram.

During the visit, Kyiv's chief diplomat and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi will discuss Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, China's role in achieving just and stable peace, and Ukrainian-Chinese relations, Kyiv's Foreign Ministry said on July 22.

It is Kuleba's first trip to China since the outbreak of the full-scale war. He and Wang previously met in February at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

In his post on Instagram, Kuleba said he would hold "extensive, detailed, substantive talks" with Wang on how to achieve a "just peace."

China has positioned itself as neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war but has simultaneously deepened economic ties with Moscow and backed the country against Western sanctions. It has also shaped up to be Russia's leading source of dual-use goods that feed the Russian defense industry.

Kyiv has repeatedly appealed to China to use its sway over Moscow to help bring an end to the war, but these efforts have been largely unsuccessful as the East Asian country snubbed the June global peace summit in Switzerland.

President Volodymyr Zelensky blasted China over supposedly trying to sabotage the summit efforts, drawing rebuke from Beijing. China proposed its own alternative peace plan, which would include a conference recognized by both Kyiv and Moscow.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Singapore, Kateryna Zelenko, said in June that Kyiv would consider attending if the talks are based on the principles of the "U.N. Charter and international law."

Eye of the storm: A day in the life of Ukrainian infantry on the zero line near Toretsk
Editor’s note: In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first names and callsigns only. DONETSK OBLAST – There was already little resembling a road in front of the driver by the time the old pickup truck’s headlights were
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.