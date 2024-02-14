Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Peace Negotiations, US
Kremlin denies Reuters report that Putin proposed ceasefire to US

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 14, 2024 3:49 PM 1 min read
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov walks out after a meeting with African leaders at the Konstantin Palace in Strelna on June 17, 2023, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied the veracity of a Reuters report on Feb. 14 that claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had proposed a ceasefire in Ukraine to the U.S.

Reuters reported on Feb. 13, citing anonymous Russian and American officials, that the U.S. allegedly rejected attempts by Putin to engage in peace talks because Ukraine was not included in the proposed negotiations.

"No. It is not true," Peskov said of the report.

Except for unsuccessful talks during the spring of 2022, there have been no direct peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Kyiv said categorically that a full Russian withdrawal is a precondition for any talks.

Both the Russian officials and an unnamed American source told Reuters that the U.S. ruled out holding any back channel peace talks that did not include Ukraine. The U.S. source also said it would not engage in official peace talks with Russia.

Russian sources also reportedly said that the U.S. does not trust that Putin genuinely wants a ceasefire. Western officials have repeatedly said that Russia would likely not engage in good faith negotiations.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
ISW: Russia using Soviet deep combat theory.

Russian forces are working to restore maneuver to the battlefield through Soviet deep battle theory but are struggling with implementing the strategy due to current Ukrainian capabilities, the Institute for the Study of War reported in its daily assessment on Feb. 13.
4:02 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Bilopillia experienced the heaviest shelling, with 184 total explosions recorded in 24 hours. Over 100 of the explosions were caused by AGS-30 attacks, or automatic grenade launchers.
