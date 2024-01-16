Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Iran launches missiles at Syria, northern Iraq

by Kateryna Hodunova January 16, 2024 11:13 AM 2 min read
People conduct search and rescue operations following an attack on the city of Erbil in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, which was claimed by Iran, on Jan. 16, 2024. (Karzan Mohammad Othman/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched ballistic missiles at what it claimed was an Israeli spy base in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, and at "anti-Iran terror groups" in Syria on Jan. 16.

The attack set off large explosions in the Iraqi city of Erbil, including at the U.S. Consulate, killing at least four civilians and injuring six, according to the Kurdistan Regional Security Council in Iraq.

The Revolutionary Guard claimed the attack on Erbil was aimed at destroying an alleged Israeli "espionage headquarters" and the positions of "anti-Iranian terrorist groups" who had plotted a suicide bombing attack in Iran earlier in January that killed 86 people.

"In response to the recent atrocities of the Zionist regime, causing the killing of commanders of the Guards and the Axis of Resistance ... one of the main Mossad espionage headquarters in Iraq's Kurdistan region was destroyed with ballistic missiles," the Iranian forces said.

Iranian forces also claimed the attack was in response to Israeli attacks that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard commanders and members of the Iranian resistance front.

"We assure our nation that the Guards' offensive operations will continue until avenging the last drops of martyrs' blood," the Guard said.

The Guards also claimed to have "fired a number of ballistic missiles in Syria and destroyed the perpetrators of terrorist operations" in Iran, including the Islamic State.

The U.S. State Department condemned the attacks on Erbil, offering condolences to the families of those who were affected.

"We oppose Iran's reckless missile strikes, which undermine Iraq's stability," the U.S. State Department said.

However, no U.S. facilities were targeted and there were no U.S. casualties, according to the spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, Adrienne Watson.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry also condemned Iran's attacks on Erbil, adding that it will take all legal measures to counter what it considers a violation of Iraq's sovereignty and the security of its people, including by filing a complaint at the UN Security Council.

The attacks come amid growing concerns of an escalating situation in the Middle East following the war between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas that began on Oct. 7.

Opinion: The secret scars of Ukraine’s mental health crisis
As Ukraine endures the ravages of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the impact extends far beyond the physical destruction of its cities and the displacement of its people. A silent but equally devastating crisis is unfolding: the severe deterioration of the mental health of the Ukrainian population in…
The Kyiv IndependentDavid Kirichenko
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:05 PM

Latvian parliament speaker visits Kyiv.

The speaker of the Latvian parliament, Daiga Mieriņa, made her first visit to Ukraine on Jan. 16, the Ukrainian parliament's press service announced on Facebook.
11:23 AM

Trump wins Republican caucus in Iowa.

Donald Trump emerged as the winner of the Iowa caucuses, where Republicans voted for their preferred presidential candidate, results showed on Jan. 16.
11:13 AM

Iran launches missiles at Syria, northern Iraq.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched ballistic missiles at what it claimed was an Israeli spy base in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, and at "anti-Iran terror groups" in Syria on Jan. 16.
10:49 AM

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 11 over past day.

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed one civilian and injured 11 others over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported early on Jan. 16. Civilian casualties were reported in Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:03 AM

Pritzker: Confiscation of Russian assets needs collective action.

The decision to confiscate frozen Russian assets must be taken on a collective level and is unlikely to happen quickly, U.S. Special Representative for Economic Recovery in Ukraine Penny Pritzker said during the World Economic Forum on Jan. 15, Ukrinform reported.
10:05 PM

Justice Ministry to fight reinstatement of ex-official who obtained Russian passport.

Although the Justice Ministry did not mention her by name, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing sources, that the ex-official in question was Maryna Prylutska, a former civil servant who worked for the Justice Ministry itself. Prylutska was dismissed in 2021 on the grounds that she had citizenship of a foreign country while holding public office, which she later appealed.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.