Grammarly founders become billionaires, richer than oligarchs Kolomoisky, Pinchuk

Max Lytvyn and Alex Shevchenko (pictured left and center), the founders of Ukraine’s most expensive tech startup Grammarly, have entered the list of the wealthiest Ukrainians.

The assets of each are now worth at least $4 billion, according to Forbes Ukraine. This places them above oligarchs with household names, including Victor Pinchuk ($2.5 billion), Kostyantyn Zhevago ($2.4 billion), and Ihor Kolomoisky ($1.8 billion).

The Ukraine-born techies became billionaires after a $200 million investment deal catapulted Grammarly’s value to $13 billion.

This is the first time that tech entrepreneurs have reached the top of the wealthiest Ukrainians’ list. Other people on the list mainly have holdings in energy, banking and metallurgy.