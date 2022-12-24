Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: Russian forces kill 5 civilians, injure 17 in Kherson Oblast on Dec. 23

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 24, 2022 11:47 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast over the past day killed five civilians and injured 17, including a six-year-old girl, reported Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych.

“The girl was taken to the hospital with multiple shrapnel wounds,” he said. She is reportedly in “serious condition.”

Yanushevych said Russian troops shelled Kherson Oblast 74 times with artillery, MLRS, mortars, and tanks.

In the city of Kherson, Russian attacks struck critical infrastructure, kindergartens, schools, hospitals, shops, factories, and homes.

On Dec. 22, an additional mass burial site was found at a cemetery in Kherson, Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin said.

In total, over the period of Russian occupation of the city, local morgues in Kherson received about 700 bodies, according to the deputy.

Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson was liberated on Nov. 11 after Russia retreated to the east bank of the Dnipro River.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.