Governor: 7 injured in Kharkiv Oblast by Russian missiles as part of country-wide attack

Seven people were injured in the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast following a mass missile strike by Russian forces on the morning of Feb. 10, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram.

Of the seven casualties, two are in serious condition, Syniehubov reported. Further details on the location and missiles used are yet to be confirmed.

On the morning of Feb. 10, Russian forces launched 35 S-300 missiles on the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast and southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast in yet another mass attack, according to Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat. The overnight attack passed without casualties in the region.

Air raid alerts went off across all Ukrainian oblasts on the morning of Feb. 10, including the Russian-occupied Crimea peninsula.

Over the morning, explosions were heard in cities across Ukraine, with details on potential hits still to be confirmed.

At the same time, Ukraine’s South Operational Command reported the threat of Russian strikes, saying that the Russian military took out three missile carriers into the Black Sea, which can carry up to 20 Kalibr missiles.Vitalii Kim, governor of the southern Mykolaiv Oblast, said that a third wave of missile strikes is expected.