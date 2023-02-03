General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel attacks near 10 settlements

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched four missile strikes over the past day, including two against civilian infrastructure in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Feb. 3.

The General Staff said Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Verkhnokamianske, Mykolaivka, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces launched an attack on civilian infrastructure in Donetsk Oblast’s Kramatorsk, killing four people on Feb. 1.

Donetsk Oblast law enforcement reported that Russian forces had used the Iskander-K cruise missile system to target an apartment building.

The Russian military also shelled central Kramatorsk on Feb. 2, wounding six people.