General Staff: Ukraine’s military repels over 100 Russian attacks over past 24 hours

Ukraine’s military repelled over 100 Russian attacks in five areas over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing on March 8.

According to the update, Russian forces are concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast and Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces also continue unsuccessful offensive operations near Orihovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Kamianka, Avdiivka, and Maryinka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff wrote.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched 24 air strikes and one missile strike and fired one Iranian-made Shahed drone at Ukraine, which was shot down. Russian forces also launched more than 60 attacks using multiple rocket launchers, the report said.

Russia also shelled dozens of border communities in Sumy, Cherniviv, and Kharkiv oblasts over the past day.