General Staff: Russia has lost 529,750 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 19, 2024 8:17 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen fire a French-made Caesar self-propelled howitzer toward Russian positions in eastern Ukraine on Dec. 28, 2022. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 529,750 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 19.

This number includes 1,130 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,984 tanks, 15,319 armored fighting vehicles, 19,078 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14,007 artillery systems, 1,104 multiple launch rocket systems, 857 air defense systems, 359 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,221 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russian troops beheaded Ukrainian soldier in Donetsk Oblast, Kyiv claims
In a post on social media, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said his office has received information that Russian commanders had given orders “not to capture Ukrainian servicemen, but instead to kill them with inhuman cruelty - by beheading.”
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Polish attitudes toward Ukrainian refugees deteriorating, survey shows.

In more than two years of the full-scale war, Poles see Ukrainian refugees more negatively in almost all aspects, except for accepting Ukrainian children to schools, according to a survey by the University of Warsaw and the University of Economics and Humanities in Warsaw published by Rzeczpospolita on June 18.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.