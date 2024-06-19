General Staff: Russia has lost 529,750 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 529,750 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 19.

This number includes 1,130 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,984 tanks, 15,319 armored fighting vehicles, 19,078 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14,007 artillery systems, 1,104 multiple launch rocket systems, 857 air defense systems, 359 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,221 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.