General Staff: Russia has lost 350,270 troops in Ukraine

Russia has lost 350,270 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 21.

This number includes 1,080 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,828 tanks, 10,825 armored fighting vehicles, 10,919 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,226 artillery systems, 932 multiple-launch rocket systems, 611 air defense systems, 324 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,342 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.