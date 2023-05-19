General Staff: Russia has lost 201,760 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 19 that Russia has lost 201,760 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with an estimated 660 casualties on May 18.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,777 tanks, 7,377 armored fighting vehicles, 6,083 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,210 artillery systems, 564 multiple launch rocket systems, 319 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 294 helicopters, 2,769 drones, and 18 boats.