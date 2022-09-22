G7 to react to sham referendums with new sanctions on Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

The G7 nations will not recognize the pseudo-referendums that Russia is preparing to hold in the occupied territories of Ukraine, said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Sept. 22. The G7 members will also "pursue further targeted sanctions" on Russia if the "referendums" take place, she said.

"Russia must immediately stop its aggression, withdraw its troops and military equipment from Ukraine and respect Ukraine's sovereignty and the territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders," Baerbock said.

Russia's proxies in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts said they would hold “referendums” to join Russia on Sept. 23-27.