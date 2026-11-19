Freelance Commercial Content Writer
The Kyiv Independent — Ukraine’s leading English-language media outlet — is looking for a Freelance Commercial Content Writer to join its marketing and partnerships team.
We are looking for an experienced English-language writer who can create high-quality commercial, branded, and sponsored articles for international audiences. The role involves turning clients’ goals, expertise, and key messages into engaging, editorial-style content that feels relevant and valuable to readers while meeting commercial objectives.
This is a freelance position with project-based assignments and a flexible workload.
Responsibilities
- Writing commercial and branded articles for the Kyiv Independent’s partners and clients
- Turning client briefs, interviews, research, and source materials into clear, engaging, and well-structured articles
- Developing relevant storytelling angles and article concepts based on the client’s objectives and target audience
- Adapting complex topics into accessible content for an international English-speaking audience
- Maintaining a journalistic, credible, and engaging writing style while clearly serving commercial objectives
- Working with editors, partnership managers, and clients to develop and refine content
- Incorporating feedback and revisions while maintaining the quality and coherence of the final piece
- Ensuring all sponsored and branded content meets the Kyiv Independent’s editorial and commercial standards
- Working across a range of topics, including business, technology, innovation, investment, defense, culture, and Ukraine-related issues
Requirements
- Native-level or fluent English proficiency (C1–C2)
- Proven experience writing editorial content
- Strong storytelling and copywriting skills
- Ability to write polished, engaging long-form articles for an international audience
- Strong research and fact-checking skills
- Ability to understand a client’s business objectives and translate them into compelling content
- Excellent sense of structure, tone, pacing, and audience engagement
- Ability to work independently from a brief and meet deadlines
- Ability to handle multiple projects and topics simultaneously
- Understanding of journalistic standards and the importance of accuracy and credibility
Would be a plus
- Experience working with international media outlets, publishers, agencies, or brands
- Experience writing sponsored or branded content for media publications
- Experience covering business, technology, finance, defense, or other complex topics
- Understanding of Ukraine’s political, economic, cultural, and social context
- Experience conducting and writing up interviews with executives, experts, or industry professionals
- Existing portfolio of commercial or branded articles published in English
We offer
- Competitive project-based compensation
- Flexible freelance schedule and workload
- Opportunity to work with an award-winning international media outlet
- Diverse projects with international brands and organizations
- Collaboration with an experienced editorial and partnerships team
- Opportunity to contribute to how global audiences understand Ukraine
How to apply
Please submit your CV and portfolio or several examples of relevant writing, particularly commercial, branded, sponsored, or editorial-style articles.
If you’re a qualified candidate, a member of our hiring team will reach out to discuss the opportunity and potential assignments.
Note: This is a freelance, project-based position. Remote work is available.