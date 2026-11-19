The Kyiv Independent — Ukraine’s leading English-language media outlet — is looking for a Freelance Commercial Content Writer to join its marketing and partnerships team.



We are looking for an experienced English-language writer who can create high-quality commercial, branded, and sponsored articles for international audiences. The role involves turning clients’ goals, expertise, and key messages into engaging, editorial-style content that feels relevant and valuable to readers while meeting commercial objectives.



This is a freelance position with project-based assignments and a flexible workload.



Responsibilities





Writing commercial and branded articles for the Kyiv Independent’s partners and clients

Turning client briefs, interviews, research, and source materials into clear, engaging, and well-structured articles

Developing relevant storytelling angles and article concepts based on the client’s objectives and target audience

Adapting complex topics into accessible content for an international English-speaking audience

Maintaining a journalistic, credible, and engaging writing style while clearly serving commercial objectives

Working with editors, partnership managers, and clients to develop and refine content

Incorporating feedback and revisions while maintaining the quality and coherence of the final piece

Ensuring all sponsored and branded content meets the Kyiv Independent’s editorial and commercial standards

Working across a range of topics, including business, technology, innovation, investment, defense, culture, and Ukraine-related issues

Requirements





Native-level or fluent English proficiency (C1–C2)

Proven experience writing editorial content

Strong storytelling and copywriting skills

Ability to write polished, engaging long-form articles for an international audience

Strong research and fact-checking skills

Ability to understand a client’s business objectives and translate them into compelling content

Excellent sense of structure, tone, pacing, and audience engagement

Ability to work independently from a brief and meet deadlines

Ability to handle multiple projects and topics simultaneously

Understanding of journalistic standards and the importance of accuracy and credibility

Would be a plus





Experience working with international media outlets, publishers, agencies, or brands

Experience writing sponsored or branded content for media publications

Experience covering business, technology, finance, defense, or other complex topics

Understanding of Ukraine’s political, economic, cultural, and social context

Experience conducting and writing up interviews with executives, experts, or industry professionals

Existing portfolio of commercial or branded articles published in English

We offer





Competitive project-based compensation

Flexible freelance schedule and workload

Opportunity to work with an award-winning international media outlet

Diverse projects with international brands and organizations

Collaboration with an experienced editorial and partnerships team

Opportunity to contribute to how global audiences understand Ukraine

How to apply



Please submit your CV and portfolio or several examples of relevant writing, particularly commercial, branded, sponsored, or editorial-style articles.



If you’re a qualified candidate, a member of our hiring team will reach out to discuss the opportunity and potential assignments.



Note: This is a freelance, project-based position. Remote work is available.