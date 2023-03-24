Foreign Ministry initiates sanctions against far-right Romanian politician

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Foreign Ministry has initiatied sanctions against a far-right Romanian politician for proposing to annex part of southwestern Ukraine, Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko reported on March 24.

Far-right politician Diana Șoșoacă called for annexing southwestern Ukraine to "restore the cultural identity of the Romanian population." This would include Chernivtsi Oblast, parts of Odesa Oblast, and Snake Island, according to Romanian media.

"(This is) a classic example of the methodology of Russian revanchism. We strongly condemn the attempt to question the territorial integrity of Ukraine, to undermine the spirit of good neighborliness between Ukraine and Romania," Nikolenko wrote.

According to Nikolenko, the decision to sanction Șoșoacă was made because her comments posed a threat to national security.

In July 2022, ex-Russian President Dmitriy Medvedev made a Telegram post which included a map of a "conquered and divided" Ukraine depicting Chernivtsi and Vinnystia oblasts as part of Romania.