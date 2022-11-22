Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Foreign minister urges EU to impose sanctions to 'destroy' Russia's missile industry.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 22, 2022 11:46 PM
This audio is created with AI assistance

"Special attention should be paid to the sanctions that obstruct and stop Russia's missile industry," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, as cited by online newspaper Yevropeiska Pravda. "Russia's ability to produce new missiles should be destroyed."

He urged the EU to speed up work on the 9th package of sanctions against Russia. “I call on all colleagues in the EU to put aside any doubts, and start and quickly complete a new sanctions package. And make it as powerful as possible,” Kuleba said.

Kuleba also called for a full energy embargo, applying the oil embargo to the Druzhba pipeline, and a ban on the import of liquefied natural gas from Russia.

He added that the EU should impose sanctions against Russian state nuclear company Rosatom and suspend Russia’s rights at the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
