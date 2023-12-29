Explosions in cities across Ukraine amid wave of Russian strikes

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Lviv in the early morning of Dec. 29, according to local reports.

Russia unleashed a barrage of attack drones and missiles overnight, targeting regions across Ukraine.

In Lviv, multiple explosions were heard by Kyiv Independent reporters at 8:20 a.m. local time.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadoviy said that according to preliminary information, more than 10 Shahed drones attacked Lviv Oblast.

Other regions in western Ukraine, including Khmelnytskyi, Rivne and Lutsk, which borders Poland, also had air raid alerts.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported falling debris in at least two districts of Kyiv as of 8:20 a.m. local time. The building of the Lukianivska metro station was damaged by an explosion.

The city authorities also reported a fire on the premises of a warehouse in Kyiv, while in Dnipro, local reports said a shopping center was on fire. Sadoviy reported a fire at a "critical infrastructure facility" in Lviv.

Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported as of 6:20 a.m., the city of Kharkiv had been hit by 10 Russian strikes overnight. The air raid alert sounded again shortly before 8:00 a.m.

One woman was killed and ten others were injured in Zaporizhzhia, Governor Yurii Malashko said.

High-rise buildings in the city were damaged by blast waves and debris, while one rocket destroyed a home.