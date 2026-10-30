Explosion at Spanish ammunition factory supplying Ukraine injures 3

An explosion at the Fabrica de Municiones de Granada (FMG), an ammunition factory on the outskirts of Granada, Spain, injured three people on the morning of Oct. 30, Spanish newspaper ABC reported.

The explosion occurred shortly before 9 a.m. in the plant's gunpowder-burning area, a restricted site where no one is normally supposed to be present, Granada's local police said, according to ABC.

Emergency services received multiple calls reporting the blast, which was felt in nearby towns, including Fuente Vaqueros and La Zubia, Spanish outlet El Espanol reported.

All three people sustained minor injuries, including hearing damage, ABC reported.

Sources from UGT, one of Spain's two major trade unions, said the explosion occurred during a routine test in a fenced-off area of the factory.

The incident was the second at the facility in two weeks. On Oct. 13, a company truck carrying mortar rounds overturned on the road to El Fargue, ABC reported.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Spanish factory has produced ammunition of various calibers and missile components for Ukraine.

The factory is owned by Slovakia's MSM Group, which is part of the defense division of Czechoslovak Group (CSG), one of Central Europe's largest defense holdings. The Czech holding is a key supplier of ammunition to Ukraine under the Czech ammunition initiative, according to CSG Executive Director Michal Strnad.

Launched in early 2024 amid severe ammunition shortages in Ukraine, the Czech-led program has been hailed by its proponents as one of Prague's most significant international efforts and has since delivered millions of shells to Ukrainian forces.