The Kyiv Independent — Ukraine’s largest English-language publication, is seeking an Executive Assistant.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence. Today it’s a team of around 90 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.



Responsibilities:

Oversee and thoughtfully manage the COO’s calendar, priorities, and daily schedule

Proactively monitor the execution of the schedule and promptly adjust the plans as required in response to any changes.

Manage stakeholder communication and follow-ups.

Prepare meeting agendas, take notes, track action items.

Assist in producing management reports and presentations.

Support light project coordination and process improvements.

Arrange travel when required.

In a fast-paced environment, manage personal errands and urgent matters.

Maintain internal documentation upon request.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Requirements:

Advanced English.

Strong stakeholder communication skills.

High digital literacy.

Comfortable working with common digital tools and using AI (e.g., ChatGPT) to support daily tasks.

Ability to understand business context and tech terminology.

Proactive mindset.

Strong organizational skills.

Based in Kyiv and willing to work from the office.

EA experience is a plus.

We Offer:

Competitive compensation.

Health insurance.

A dynamic working environment.

Direct collaboration with top management.

Opportunity to grow within the organization.

Note: This is a full-time, primarily office-based position.

How to apply

Thank you for your interest in working with the Kyiv Independent. If your profile matches our requirements, a member of our hiring team will contact you to schedule an interview.

Please note that, due to the high volume of applications, we may not be able to respond to all candidates individually.