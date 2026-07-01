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Ex-army commander Zaluzhnyi's rating falls by 9%, poll shows

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by Oleg Sukhov
Ex-army commander Zaluzhnyi's rating falls by 9%, poll shows
Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former commander-in-chief and current ambassador to the U.K., looks around the exhibition at The Tank Museum on April 03, 2025, in Bovington, Dorset. (Finnbarr Webster / Getty Images)

The electoral rating of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, fell by 9% from July 2025 to June 2026, according to a survey published by the polling agency Rating Group on July 1.

President Volodymyr Zelensky would get 32% out of all respondents if a presidential election were held now, while Zaluzhnyi, who is currently Ukraine's ambassador to the U.K., would be the runner-up with 16%. Zelensky's Chief of Staff Kyrylo Budanov would come third with 11%, according to the survey.

In July 2025, Zelensky, Zaluzhnyi, and Budanov would have received 31%, 25%, and 5% in the first round, respectively.

In a second round between Zelensky and Zaluzhnyi, the president would win with 42%, and Zaluzhnyi would get 39%, according to Rating Group.

No information was provided on a potential run-off between Zelensky and Budanov.

According to several previous opinion polls, both Zaluzhnyi and Budanov would have beaten Zelensky in the second round.

In a potential parliamentary election, Zaluzhnyi’s potential party would win with 18%, while a hypothetical “Zelensky Bloc” would get 16%, and Budanov’s potential party would come third with 12%. The nationalist Azov party and ex-President Petro Poroshenko’s European Solidarity would get 8% each.

Zaluzhnyi and Budanov have not yet created their own parties, and the Zelensky Bloc is the hypothetical name of a party that could replace the president’s unpopular Servant of the People. According to a Socis poll released in March, only 11.5% would vote for the Servant of the People.

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Valerii ZaluzhnyiKyrylo BudanovPetro PoroshenkoAzov
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Oleg Sukhov

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Oleg Sukhov is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

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