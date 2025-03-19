EU, UNDP unveil interactive online exhibition about Ukraine’s rescuers and police officers

This audio is created with AI assistance

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine, in partnership with the European Union (EU), has launched an interactive online exhibition titled “Moments Before,” offering an in-depth look into the work of Ukraine’s first responders and police officers amid Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

The exhibition features contributions from units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the National Police of Ukraine in the cities of Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv.

Through a series of documentary photographs and personal testimonies, the exhibition immerses viewers in the daily realities of emergency response teams. It goes beyond their immediate duties — clearing the aftermath of attacks, evacuating civilians, demining territories, maintaining public order, and working with canine units — to reveal the human side of their work. The project delves into what rescuers and police officers experience in their most critical moments, how they manage psychological and physical pressure, what their mission means to them, and what keeps them going despite the immense challenges.

The exhibition aims to capture the emotional and psychological dimensions of their work, offering audiences a closer look at the people who risk their lives daily to protect others. It presents them not only as skilled professionals but also as individuals — people who face fear and exhaustion, yet remain steadfast in their duty, driven by determination and commitment.

Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ukraine Stefan Schleuning noted that the exhibition highlights an aspect, often overlooked in the work of police officers and first responders in Ukraine – their personal struggles. “Rescuers and police officers put their lives on the line every day, and we are used to seeing them in action. But behind this, there is a world of emotions, pressure, and fatigue — things that statistics and numbers cannot capture. This project allows us to see their work not just as a duty but through a deeply human perspective,” said Schleuning.

UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine Jaco Cilliers highlighted that the exhibition reflects broader changes taking place in Ukrainian society. “Rescuers and police officers do more than respond to emergencies — they help communities adapt to the realities of war. Their role extends beyond their standard responsibilities, and it is crucial to support them not only with resources, but also by fostering resilience and development. At UNDP, with the support of partners such as the European Union, we are committed to this mission,” Cilliers said.

The exhibition was developed as part of the flagship EU-UNDP partnership “EU4Recovery – Empowering Communities in Ukraine,” in collaboration with the State Emergency Service and the National Police in Ukraine). The project was implemented by the Vandog Agency.

