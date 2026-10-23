Energy facilities across Ukraine targeted as Russian attacks kill at least 8, injure 67 over past day

Russian attacks killed eight civilians and wounded 67 across Ukraine over the past day, as strikes on the country's energy infrastructure triggered emergency power outages on Oct. 23, local authorities said.

Power cuts were reported in Zhytomyr, Donetsk, Khmelnytskyi, Volyn, Kharkiv, Poltava, Rivne, and Mykolaiv oblasts, state grid operator Ukrenergo said, adding that energy workers were already working to restore damaged facilities.

Ukrainian private energy company DTEK said one of its thermal power plants had halted generation following a Russian attack. The company did not disclose the plant's location.

The attacks come as Ukraine braces for what could be its most difficult winter since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, with Moscow continuing to target power generation and other critical infrastructure.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russia launched 176 long-range drones at Ukraine overnight, including 92 jet-powered drones. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 140 drones, including 68 jet-powered ones.

Drone impacts were recorded at 19 locations, while falling debris was reported at another 13, the Air Force said.

Elsewhere across Ukraine, a total of eight civilians were killed and another 67 wounded in Russian attacks, according to regional authorities.

In Kharkiv Oblast, three civilians were killed and a total of 46 injured, the majority coming from an attack on a market in the city of Lozova in the southeastern corner of the region, according to governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Three people were killed and one injured in attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to regional authorities, as 940 Russian attacks of various kinds were reported in 46 settlements.

Russian attacks killed two civilians and injured nine more in front-line Donetsk Oblast, said oblast governor Vadym Filashkin.

Six people were injured in three separate Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast, including on the capital Sumy, the regional administration said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two people were injured in Russian attacks: a 44-year-old man in the Nikopol area, and a 26-year-old woman in the Shakhtarsk area, near the front line.

Two people were injured, including a child, in Russian attacks across the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, regional authorities said.

A 51-year-old man was injured in a Russian attack in the Bashtanka District of Mykolaiv Oblast, Governor Heorhii Reshetilov reported.