Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

BBC: Dismantled remnants of British WW2 fighters found buried in Ukrainian forest

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 2, 2023 12:59 PM 1 min read
In this handout image provided by U.K. Ministry of Defense 2020, Squadron Leader Mark ‘Disco’ Discombe flies in the Hurricane (L) and Flight Lieutenant Andy Preece flies in a Spitfire (R) heading towards Colonel Tom Moore’s house to celebrate his 100th birthday on April 30, 2020, in Lincolnshire, England. (Photo: Iwan Lewis/ UK Ministry of Defense via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Eight British-made Hurricane fighters from World War II were discovered buried in a forest in Ukraine, the BBC reported on July 2.

The U.K. sent the planes to the Soviet Union in 1941 after the invasion by Nazi Germany. The U.S. paid for them as part of the lend-lease assistance program for its allies.

The BBC quoted excavation head Oleks Shtan as saying that discoveries like this are very rare in Ukraine, and no lend-lease aircraft has ever been discovered before.

A total of 3,000 Hurricanes, versatile fighter craft, had been provided to the USSR; the majority have been destroyed. The eight discovered in the forest south of Kyiv were deliberately dismantled and buried so the Soviets didn't have to pay the U.S., according to the report.  

Now that Russia is the one invading, the U.S. has approved a lend-lease program for Ukraine, making it easier to supply arms to the beleaguered country.

10 popular misconceptions about Ukrainian history, debunked
Editor’s Note: This is episode 1 of “Ukraine’s True History,” a video and story series by the Kyiv Independent. The series is funded by the Institute for War and Peace Reporting within the program “Ukraine Forward: Amplifying Analysis.” The program is financed by the MATRA Programme of the Embassy o…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.