Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
National, Hot topic, War
Edit post

Despite lack of celebrations, people honor Independence Day in central Kyiv (PHOTOS)

by Kostyantyn Chernichkin August 25, 2022 4:50 PM 2 min read
A boy holds a Ukrainian flag as he stands on a burned Russian military vehicle displayed in central Kyiv on Aug. 24, 2022, Ukraine's Independence Day. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin)
This audio is created with AI assistance

There were no regular celebrations on Ukraine's 31st Independence Day this year, as Russia continues to wage its brutal war against the country.

On Aug. 24, Ukraine’s air defense was put on high alert. Local authorities across the country extended curfews, and Kyiv banned mass gatherings.

Russia carried out a number of missile strikes on Ukraine on this symbolic date. The most deadly one targeted a train station in the village of Chaplyne, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing at least 15 people. In total, 25 people were killed in the village as a result of Russian attacks on Aug. 24.

Still, despite the heightened risk of strikes and no scheduled celebrations, some Ukrainians flocked to central Kyiv to honor Independence Day.

Many of them were dressed in vyshyvankas, traditional Ukrainian embroidered shirts, and carried Ukrainian flags. Some were spotted taking photos in front of burned and damaged Russian military vehicles, displayed on Kyiv’s main Khreshchatyk Street for the occasion.

A woman holds a Ukrainian flag as she stands in central Kyiv where damaged Russian military vehicles are displayed on Aug. 24, 2022, Ukraine's Independence Day. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin)

A soldier holds a boy by the hand as they walk in central Kyiv where damaged Russian military vehicles are displayed on Aug. 24, 2022, Ukraine's Independence Day. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin)

People hold a Ukrainian flag with the inscription "Crimea is Ukraine" as they pose for a photo in front of a damaged Russian military vehicle displayed in central Kyiv on Aug. 24, 2022, Ukraine's Independence Day. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin)

People pose for a photo in front of a damaged Russian military vehicle displayed in central Kyiv on Aug. 24, 2022, Ukraine's Independence Day. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin)

Children hold a Ukrainian flag as they pose for a photo in front of a damaged Russian military vehicle displayed in central Kyiv on Aug. 24, 2022. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin)

A boy does pull-ups on a damaged Russian military vehicle displayed in central Kyiv on Aug. 24, 2022, Ukraine's Independence Day. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin)

Women walk between damaged Russian military vehicles displayed in central Kyiv on Aug. 24, 2022, Ukraine's Independence Day. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin)

Kostyantyn Chernichkin
Kostyantyn Chernichkin
Photojournalist
Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.