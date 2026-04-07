Designer (Data Visualization & Communications)

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet, founded in November 2021 by a team of journalists dedicated to editorial independence. Today, we are a team of over 90 people based primarily in Kyiv. As Ukraine’s voice to the world, we provide a vital window into the country's reality.



We are looking for a Designer specializing in data visualization and multi-channel communications design.

You'll work at the intersection of editorial storytelling and strategic marketing, transforming complex data into compelling visuals and creating cohesive brand experiences across digital and social platforms. This is a cross-functional role that works both with Editorial and Marketing teams, requiring a dynamic, adaptable approach to design in a fast-paced newsroom environment.



Requirements:

2-5 years of professional design experience preferred

Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite (Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop)

Proficiency in data visualization (Flourish, Datawrapper and/or Mapbox)

Proven experience creating infographics and data visualizations

Deep understanding of visual design principles, typography, color theory, layout techniques, and information hierarchy

Social media design knowledge and experience

Excellent written and spoken English (Upper Intermediate to Advanced)

Strong communication and organizational skills

Ability to work from creative briefs and respond to feedback constructively

​​Ability to work quickly without compromising accuracy

Close attention to detail and a quality assurance mindset

Proactive, solution-oriented approach with strong operational efficiency and the ability to stay organized under tight deadlines in a fast-paced news cycle

Background in journalism, media, or news design will be a plus

A strong portfolio showcasing design and infographic work. (Links or PDF) is a must

Responsibilities:

Data Visualization

Infographics: Create publication-ready charts, explainers, and maps from datasets. Adapt all outputs for website, social media, and other formats as needed.

Interactive Design: Develop interactive data visualizations for investigative and economic stories using tools like Flourish, Datawrapper, and/or Mapbox.

Marketing & Communications Design

Digital Marketing: Design website banners, call-to-action elements, and e-store visuals.

Email Campaigns: Create engaging newsletter templates and e-commerce communication designs that reflect our brand.

Campaign Support: Design promotional materials for documentaries, e-store campaigns, membership campaigns, and partnerships, all consistent with our brand.

Cross-Channel Adaptation: Continuously repurpose designs for web, social, and email formats without losing impact or brand integrity.

Estimated Workload: ~60% editorial/data visualization, ~40% marketing and e-store (varies by season and priorities).



We Offer

Busy but flexible work schedule

Competitive Compensation

Full medical coverage for Ukraine-based team members

You will work on stories and campaigns with international reach

Meaningful contributions to independent journalism.

Dynamic, international work environment with clear opportunities for professional development and creative growth

Please note: this is a full-time position in the Kyiv office with remote work available by agreement.

Thank you for your interest in joining The Kyiv Independent and for taking the time to apply.

If your experience aligns with our current needs, a member of our hiring team will reach out to you to arrange an interview. A successful interview will be followed by the test assignment. Please note that due to the high volume of applications, we may not be able to contact every applicant individually.

