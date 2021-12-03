Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
National, Hot topic, War
Edit post

Defense minister Reznikov: Russia might use 94,300 troops to invade Ukraine

by Illia Ponomarenko December 3, 2021 5:52 PM 2 min read
Russian infantry fighting vehicles pictured during a simulated offensive amid military drills. (mil.ru)
This audio is created with AI assistance

In the event of a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine, Russia might employ a total of 94,300 troops concentrated in the region, according to Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

“As of now, 41 battalion tactical groups… are currently deployed around Ukraine and in occupied Crimea,” the official said on Dec. 3 in his address to parliament, the Verkhovna Rada.

Ukrainian intelligence on Russia’s recent military activities confirms the possibility of a major escalation, according to the minister.

“The most probable variant envisages (Russia) reaching the point of readiness for the escalation by the end of January,” Rezkikov said.

“I point to the fact that the escalation is a possible though not necessarily imminent scenario. Our task is to prevent it. The better we work this out with our partners, the less probable the risk of escalation will be.”

Ukraine would never adhere to any military provocations, but at the same time would be ready to fight back if necessary, he added.

On Dec. 3, Ukraine’s military intelligence also reported on Donbas militants holding drills to exercise putting troops on high combat alert. The drills are reportedly guided by Russia’s eighth Combined Arms Army command bases in the city of Novocherkassk in the Rostov Oblast. Besides, the militants hold large towed artillery and mortar live-fire exercises, according to the Ukrainian intelligence.

Read more: If Russia launches blitzkrieg into Ukraine, how would it look?

In November, Ukraine again plunged into yet another acute security crisis as Russia was seen concentrating an estimated 100,000 troops in areas close to the country’s borders and the Russian-occupied territories.

The large Russian maneuvers alarmed Kyiv and the West.

According to Ukraine’s military intelligence, a large offensive operation might be launched in January or February 2022, although it is not known if the Russian political leadership has made an ultimate decision regarding the war.

NATO, the United States, and many other Western nations have warned Moscow of grave consequences in the event of a military escalation against Ukraine.

Read more: Is Russia really about to invade Ukraine?

At the same time, many expert groups, such as the Institute for the Study of War, note the lack of many key indicators of an imminent Russian offensive being prepared, such as the large-scale mobilization of artillery forces.

Some interpret the crisis as another one of Russia’s intimidation campaigns aimed at rendering severe political pressure on the West.

On Dec. 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded that NATO assumes formal obligations of non-extension in Eastern Europe, including in terms of possible Ukrainian membership in the Alliance.

Illia Ponomarenko
Illia Ponomarenko
Former Defense reporter
Illia Ponomarenko was a defense and security reporter at the Kyiv Independent in 2021-2023. He has reported about the war in eastern Ukraine since the conflict’s earliest days. He covers national security issues, as well as military technologies, production, and defense reforms in Ukraine. Besides, he gets deployed to the war zone of Donbas with Ukrainian combat formations. He has also had deployments to Palestine and the Democratic Republic of the Congo as an embedded reporter with UN peacekeeping forces. Illia won the Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellowship and was selected to work as USA Today's guest reporter at the U.S. Department of Defense.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.