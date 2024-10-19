Dare to Ukraine | Kyiv, the heart of a war-torn country

In the fourth episode of “Dare to Ukraine,” we journey to Kyiv, the heart of Ukraine. Known for its ancient history, iconic landmarks, and revolutionary spirit, Kyiv has stood at the center of Ukraine’s struggles and triumphs for centuries.
Masha Lavrova is a TikTok producer and video host at the Kyiv Independent. She honed her digital marketing and PR skills while working in Australia and freelancing for various global companies. Masha also studied directing and producing for film and TV. She earned her bachelor's degree in screen media and communication from Western Sydney University in Australia.
The election results have been tainted by allegations of Russian interference, with Moldovan lawmakers claiming that Moscow spent millions of dollars in a campaign to unseat pro-Western incumbent Maia Sandu and vote down the EU referendum.
Ukrainian air defenses shot down 59 of the 116 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said. Forty-five drones were reportedly "lost" on Ukrainian territory, and 10 more are still present in the Ukrainain airspace at the time of the publication.
South Korea on Oct. 21 summoned the Russian ambassador in Seoul, Georgy Zinoviev, to protest the dispatch of North Korean troops to assist Moscow's war against Ukraine, the Yonhap news agency reported.
According to the agency's internal documents, the IAEA signed at least two agreements with Russian research institutes to conduct research that included fieldwork in Crimea. The deals were signed between 2016 and 2019, and the first was reportedly extended in the summer of 2019.
"It (Black Sea Fleet) was forced to change, in fact, its registration because our large ships became large targets for the enemy's unmanned boats," Dmitry Rogozin, a Russian official heading the Russian occupation of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, said.
The memoir, "Patriot," is compiled from the Russian opposition leader's prison diaries and was edited in part by his widow, Yulia Navalnaya. The book will be released in 22 languages, including Russian.
According to the drone's developers, the Wild Hornets group, "Sting" will be able to fly at altitudes approaching 10,000 feet, with a speed of over 100 miles per hour. It is the first drone specifically developed to target Russia's arsenal of Shaheds.
The Belarusian Air Force downed a Russian Shahed-type drone over Belarus' Homel Oblast overnight on Oct. 20, the monitoring group Belarusian Hajun reported. The incident marks just the third time a Belarusian aircraft has downed a drone that entered its airspace.