Dare to Ukraine | Kyiv, the heart of a war-torn country

by Masha Lavrova October 19, 2024 3:17 PM 1 min read
In the fourth episode of “Dare to Ukraine,” we journey to Kyiv, the heart of Ukraine. Known for its ancient history, iconic landmarks, and revolutionary spirit, Kyiv has stood at the center of Ukraine’s struggles and triumphs for centuries.

Masha Lavrova
Masha Lavrova
TikTok Producer and Video Host
Masha Lavrova is a TikTok producer and video host at the Kyiv Independent. She honed her digital marketing and PR skills while working in Australia and freelancing for various global companies. Masha also studied directing and producing for film and TV. She earned her bachelor's degree in screen media and communication from Western Sydney University in Australia. Read more
10:35 AM  (Updated: )

Update: Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 3, injure 37 over past day.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 59 of the 116 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said. Forty-five drones were reportedly "lost" on Ukrainian territory, and 10 more are still present in the Ukrainain airspace at the time of the publication.
12:32 AM  (Updated: )

Updated: Russian attack in Kharkiv injures 13.

The wounded include seven women aged 22 to 83 and five men aged 21 to 38, according to regional authorities. Some areas of the city lost electricity due to the attack.
