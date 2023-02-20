Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Biden pledges $500 million in aid to Ukraine during surprise trip

by The Kyiv Independent February 20, 2023 12:41 PM 1 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden (L) and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky talk during Biden's surprise visit in Kyiv on Feb. 20, 2023. (President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

During his surprise visit to Ukraine on Feb. 20, U.S. President Joe Biden pledged an extra $500 million in aid to the country, reports CNN. The assistance package will consist of more military equipment, such as javelins, howitzers, and artillery ammunition.

Biden praised the strength of Ukrainian resistance to the country during his visit to the presidential palace in Kyiv.

"One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands," Biden said.

The visit comes just days before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv, meets Zelensky (UPDATES)
The Kyiv Independent


According to the White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, Biden was set to travel to Poland from Feb. 20-22 to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Biden will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss bilateral cooperation and support for Ukraine. He will also talk to the leaders of the Bucharest Nine (B9), a group of Eastern European NATO Allies.

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.