Canada slaps new sanctions against Belarus on three-year anniversary of 2020 elections

by Martin Fornusek August 9, 2023 11:54 PM 2 min read
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly attends a European Union - Canada joint ministerial committee meeting in the Europea, the EU Council headquarters on May 16, 2022, in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo credit: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Canada announced new sanctions against Belarus on Aug. 9, targeting nine individuals and seven entities over their complicity in the regime's domestic oppression and support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The announcement comes on the three-year anniversary of the fraudulent 2020 Belarusian elections, in which dictator Alexander Lukashenko solidified his grip over the country through the falsification of votes and mass repressions.

The sanctions include Ivan Eismant, the head of Belarusian state television, the country's Defense Ministry, the Internal Troops of the Interior Ministry, as well as military manufacturing and technology companies.

The entities and individuals are banned from holding assets in Canada, and the individuals are also prohibited access to the country.

"Canada condemns in the strongest possible terms the Belarusian regime's support of (Russian President) Vladimir Putin's unprovoked and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine, which has killed and injured thousands, displaced millions, disrupted the global economy, and exacerbated global problems such as food and energy security," Global Affairs Canada said in its press release.

"We call on Lukashenko to immediately withdraw his support for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine."

Ottawa said that the new sanctions come in parallel with similar steps by allies and partners. The U.S. imposed its own restrictions against Belarus the same day, targeting eight individuals and five entities, including the country's state airlines.

According to Canada's press release, the U.K., the EU, and New Zealand are to launch similar measures.

Author: Martin Fornusek
