Friday, June 24, 2022
Business

Top manager at ArcelorMittal alleged of helping company dodge $82 million in taxes

November 17, 2021 10:33 pmby Asami Terajima
(ukraine.arcelormittal.com)

On Nov. 17, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) charged an unnamed top manager at the ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih plant with manipulating the company’s documents to evade mining taxes from 2014 to 2019.

The company denied accusations, saying it paid all its taxes, and accused the SBU of “unfounded hostility.” According to the company, the SBU found no evidence after searching the suspect’s home.

The SBU stated that other company employees may have been involved in the alleged tax evasion scheme.

Asami Terajima
Author: Asami Terajima

Asami Terajima is a staff writer at the Kyiv Independent. She worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post until November 2021.

