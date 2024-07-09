Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Bulgaria, Russia, Gazprom, Business, Gas
Edit post

Bulgaria sues Russian Gazprom, seeking compensation of more than $430 million

by Kateryna Hodunova July 9, 2024 6:00 PM 2 min read
A Gazprom PJSC Slavyanskaya compressior station, the starting point of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, in Ust-Luga, Russia, Jan. 28, 2021. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Bulgarian state gas company Bulgargaz EAD has started arbitration proceedings against Russia's Gazprom, the Bulgarian company reported on July 9 on its website.

In 2023, the Russian gas giant suspended Bulgargaz's long-term contract, which covered 90% of the quantities of natural gas delivered by Bulgargaz to customers.

The Russian company had stopped supplying natural gas to Bulgargaz in April 2022.

Bulgargaz EAD launched proceedings on July 8 at the Arbitration Court of the International Trade Chamber in Paris, according to the statement.

In May, Bulgargaz EAD sent the Russian company a proposal for a voluntary settlement of the Bulgarian company's claim in accordance with their contract. But Gazprom failed to respond.

"After the Russian side did not take action to settle the matter out of court, Bulgargaz took the necessary steps to protect the company's interests," the Bulgarian company said.

Bulgargaz EAD is seeking compensation worth 400 million euros ($432.76 million) because Gazprom breached the contract in 2022 by unilaterally cutting off natural gas supplies, the statement said.

Gazprom's revenue fell by 30% last year with a net loss of $6.9 billion, the largest in 25 years.

According to the Financial Times, Russia's share of European gas imports has dropped from 40% in 2021, the last full year before the invasion, to only 8% in 2023.

In seeking new markets, Russia has been forced to export natural gas at reduced prices.

Naftogaz CEO Vitrenko: ‘Russian gas is a weapon’
Yuriy Vitrenko’s desk, buried in paperwork, leaves little room for doubt – the winter of 2022 will be hard for Ukraine. Naftogaz, Ukraine’s energy monopoly, will face an uphill battle to provide enough gas for this year’s heating season, CEO Vitrenko told the Kyiv Independent. He said that this wi…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:18 PM

Switzerland announces new sanctions against Russia.

Switzerland announced new sanctions against Russia on July 8, bringing the country further in line with the EU's 14th round of sanctions adopted in response to the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.