Jakub Kalenský

Jakub Kalenský is a senior analyst at the European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats (Hybrid CoE) in Helsinki, Finland, focusing on Russian disinformation. He was previously a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's DFRLab and a member of the EU's East StratCom Task Force, where he founded the EUvsDisinfo campaign. This text represents his opinions only and does not reflect the position of his employer.