Anna Yakutenko is the head of the video department at the Kyiv Independent. She started out as a print journalist at the Kyiv Post in 2015, and later switched to video format, launching a video department at the Kyiv Post in 2018. Anna has spent six months working with the newsrooms in the U.S. as a Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow. She holds a BA in journalism from the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

Contact email: a.yakutenko@thekyivindependent.com