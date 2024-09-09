At Chornobyl's edge, Ukrainian soldiers brace for a potential threat from Belarus (Photos)

Since June 2024, the 78th Air Assault Regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, together with other units, has been stationed in the Chornobyl exclusion zone, north of Kyiv.
The regiment has been part of the latest group of forces Ukraine transferred closer to the border with Belarus, following ongoing threats by the country's dictator Alexander Lukashenko, a principal ally of the Kremlin.
Before that, the regiment took part in grueling battles in Donetsk Oblast.
On Aug. 24, the regiment received intelligence that Belarus troops were planning an attack on the northern border in the direction of Kyiv, according to Pavlo, the regiment commander.
Subsequently, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry issued a statement that, according to intelligence, the Belarusian Armed Forces had concentrated personnel, artillery, equipment, tanks, and air defense in the bordering Homel region under the guise of exercises.
The offensive did not take place, but since then, Ukrainian forces at the border are on high alert.
The soldiers are currently equipping fortifications, continuing to set up minefields, patrolling the border and tracking down enemy reconnaissance groups.
The defense of this area is extremely difficult because it has a specific terrain - swamps, forests, areas contaminated with radiation.
Photojournalist Karina Piliuhina spent a few days with the regiment in late August and early September, joining the daily patrols near the border with Belarus.
Karina Piliuhina is a Ukrainian photographer, producer and reporter. She has been working in documentary filmmaking since 2018. Currently, the main topic she works with is the war in Ukraine, focusing on front line reporting.Read more