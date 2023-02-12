Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Andrzej Duda: ‘If Ukraine doesn’t receive arms in coming weeks, Putin may win’

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 12, 2023 7:08 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s need for Western arms is urgent and will determine the outcome on the battlefield, Polish President Andrzej Duda said in an interview with the French media outlet Le Figaro.

“If we don’t send military equipment to Ukraine in the coming weeks, Putin may win. He may win, and we don’t know where he’ll stop,” Duda said.

Speaking about the possibility of a Russian attack on Poland, Duda said such a move would be an attack on NATO, and all of its members.

“When the United States came under attack in 2001, all allies sided with the Americans to fight the terrorists. We believe that if there were an attack on a NATO country, the response would be the same – swift and decisive,” he said.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
