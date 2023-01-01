Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
National
Edit post

Zelensky says 2022 the year 'Ukraine changed the world' in New Year's address

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 1, 2023 7:00 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gives his final address of 2022 in a pre-recorded video on Dec. 31, 2022. (President of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Amid more deadly Russian missile and drone attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered his final address of 2022 on Dec. 31, looking back on a year that "began on February 24. Without prefaces and preludes. Sharply. Early. At 4 o'clock."

"It was dark. It was loud. It was hard for many and scary for some. 311 days have passed. It can still be dark, loud, and complicated for us. But we will definitely never be afraid again. And we'll never be ashamed," Zelensky said.

"It was our year. The year of Ukraine. The year of Ukrainians."

In his pre-recorded speech, Zelensky enumerated some of the most difficult moments of Russia's war against Ukraine, including the deadly attacks on the Kramatorsk train station, the Mariupol drama theater where children were sheltering, and the maternity hospital in Mariupol; the siege of Azovstal and the prisoners killed at Olenivka; Ukraine's successes on the battlefield, the destruction of Russia's Moskva warship, and strikes on the Crimean Bridge; and most recently the liberation of Kherson.

"And we pray there will be Kreminna and Svatove, Melitopol, all of Donbas, Crimea," Zelensky said in reference to some Ukrainian territories that are still under Russian occupation.

The president thanked Ukrainian soldiers, volunteers, and average citizens, whose heroic deeds have become part of the story of Ukraine's fierce resistance to Russia's war, those who have fundraised for Ukraine, and the cities in Ukraine that welcomed internally displaced people.

"We are all one family. One Ukraine, Zelensky said.

"This is the year when Ukraine changed the world. And the world discovered Ukraine. We were told to surrender. We chose a counterattack! We were told to make concessions and compromises. We are joining the European Union and NATO."

Zelensky ended his speech with one wish for Ukrainians in the year ahead: victory.

"Let this year be the year of return. The return of our people. Soldiers – to their families. Prisoners – to their homes. Immigrants – to their Ukraine."

And a "return of our lands," Zelensky said, adding that all the territories, including Ukraine's eastern Donbas and Crimea, occupied by Russia since 2014, "will become forever free."

Zelensky concluded his speech by saying, "May the New Year bring all this. We are ready to fight for it. That's why each of us is here. I'm here. We are here. You are here. Everyone is here. We are all Ukraine."

Russia ends the year by killing, wounding, displacing civilians
The Kyiv Independent
The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.