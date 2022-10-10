Zelensky: 'Let's make battlefield even more painful for enemy'

This audio is created with AI assistance

In a video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said 12 people were killed and over 80 injured by Russia's mass missile strike on Oct. 10. "The occupiers cannot oppose us on the battlefield, and that's why they resort to this terror," Zelensky said. "Well, let's make the battlefield even more painful for the enemy."

"Ukraine cannot be intimidated, only more united," he added.

Over half of the 84 Russian missiles and the 24 drones launched against Ukraine on Oct. 10 were shot down. "Even now, every 10 minutes, I receive a message about (our forces) shooting down yet another Iranian Shahed," he said, referring to the Iranian-made kamikaze drone Shahed-136 used by Russia.

Restoration works are already underway across the country. "(Ukraine) will rebuild everything that was damaged by today's attack by Russian terrorists," he said. "It's only a matter of time."